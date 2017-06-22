Los Angeles County deputies fatally shoot male suspect

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) - A teenager shot to death by deputies was accidentally hit by a bullet as he tried to stop an aggressive dog from attacking the officers early Thursday, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials.
The 17-year-old male was struck by a bullet that ricocheted off the ground when deputies opened fire as the pit bull lunged at them for a second time, Capt. Christopher Bergner said at a press conference. He was pronounced dead at hospital.
The deputies were responding around 3:45 a.m. to reports of a loud party at a Palmdale apartment complex when the dog attacked and bit one of them in the leg.
The dog ran off and the teenager tied up the animal to prevent it from attacking again. Meanwhile the deputies retreated to call for a sergeant, who arrived and checked on the bitten deputy's injuries.
At some point, the pit bull broke free and charged at the deputies again. Two deputies shot at the animal "while the dog owner simultaneously tried to jump onto the dog to stop it from attacking deputy personnel," a sheriff's statement said.
Bergner called the shooting an "extremely, extremely unfortunate incident."
The deputy who was bitten was also struck by a bullet fragment. He was hospitalized in unknown condition.
The dog was shot but survived and was taken by animal control officers.
The incident is under investigation.
