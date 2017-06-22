West Clark schools moves towards $95M improvement, expansion plan

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) – West Clark voters could soon decide if $95 million should be spent to improve and update schools.

The West Clark Community School Board approved to seek the referendum this fall. The bulk of the money would go towards renovating and expanding Silver Creek High School. Building a brand new school off site was discussed, but the board decided to move forward with the less expensive option of fixing up current school.

"I think we want to put this to the voters and we want to see what they say to us," said Chad Schenck, superintendent of the West Clark Community Schools.



This will be the first time West Clark Community Schools attempts a referendum. Schenck says under the $95 million plan, there will be work at every campus.

"Our entire district will see, advancements and improvements in safety," Schenck said. "They'll see advancements and improvements in air quality and HVAC."



Currently, Silver Creek High School is bursting at the seams.

"We're not asking for very much more than the proper spaces to get our work done," said Mike Crabtree, the Silver Creek High principal.

The school's capacity is 550 students and there are currently 950 enrolled. Portions of the school are not air conditioned and multiple teachers work from carts and rotate classrooms.

"I think it's high time that we make some improvements," Crabtree said.

Under the referendum, once completely renovated and expanded, the school will be able to hold 1,500. In fact, all Silver Creek campuses will see expansions. Schenck says the district will keep growing as new housing options pop up in Sellersburg.

"We know with the River Ridge development and the two bridges now online, our Memphis, I-65 corridor going to three lanes, all of those things are going to continue to develop this area," Schenck said.



But this project will definitely come at a cost.



"This is a referendum," Schenck said, "so if the referendum is successful, this will go outside property tax caps meaning that if you are a homeowner and you have been capped at your 1% of your accessed value, this will be above and around those tax caps."

Here's how tax increase breaks down. If you have a $100,000 home and the referendum is approved, the impact will be about $240 a year or a $20 increase a month.



"It will be a tough situation to inform and educate all of our tax payers," Schenck said. "Your AV (accessed value) is not only going to maintain, but likely to increase because we know that business and development follows great school

corporations."



Those in favor of the referendum will now have the next 30 days to gather 525 signatures, asking that this issue be put on a ballot. If they are able to do so, the vote could come as early as November 7 during a special election.



