Family Service Society receives proceeds from the Lourdes Paducah Iron Mom Half-Marathon

The Family Service Society, a not for profit agency that serves as a crisis resource to the residents of Paducah and McCracken County, received $45,891.78 from the proceeds of the Lourdes Paducah Iron Mom Half-Marathon held on Mother's Day weekend.

835 runners from 18 states took part in the 7th annual event and the proceeds will help the Family Services Society provide assistance with food, clothing, medications, dental and utilities to local families in need.

“Family Service Society is filled with gratitude for all of those who make this wonderful event happen each year,” says Candace Melloy, Executive Director of Family Service Society. “We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Lourdes, our title sponsor, as well as all of our other sponsors, vendors, volunteers, emergency personnel, City of Paducah staff members, our board members, and of course, our runners. All of you are what makes Iron Mom great!”

