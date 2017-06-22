MWC's Thompson added to Division I basketball committee

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson has been named to the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee for the second time.

Thompson will serve a one-year term in place of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs, who stepped down earlier this month. Thompson will stay on until the Mountain West slot on the committee is selected to finish off the term, which has four years remaining.

Thompson was a member of the committee from 1995-2000, serving as chair the final two years. He will step down from his current position on the Men's Basketball Oversight Committee since it oversees the Division I Men's Basketball Committee.

Thompson is in his 20th year leading the Mountain West.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.