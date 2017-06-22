KSP, Water Rescue find van in Ohio River

In Union County, Kentucky State Police was searching for a missing person in the Ohio River, but they found a van instead.

Uniontown Water and Rescue teams were using the search as a training exercise.

State police said no one was found inside that green van.

KSP is now looking into how that van got into the water and how long it was there.

Investigators aren't releasing any specifics in the cold case to protect the privacy of the family.



