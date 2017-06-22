NBA DRAFT: Denver drafts UofL's Donovan Mitchell, then trades him to Utah

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bookmark this page for updates from Thursday night's NBA Draft in Brooklyn. Several UK, UofL and IU players are expected to hear their names called in the first round. Follow along below:

9:04 p.m. UPDATE: UofL's Donovan Mitchell comes off the board at No. 13. Denver drafted him, but traded his rights to Utah. Minutes earlier, Duke sharpshooter Luke Kennard went to Detroit at No. 12.

8:50 p.m: Charlotte takes UK star Malik Monk with the 11th pick.

8:46 p.m: At No. 8, the Knicks select Frank Ntilikina. At No. 9, Dallas takes Dennis Smith Jr. At No. 10, the Kings pick Zach Collins.

8:23p.m: Orlando selects Florida State's Jonathan Isaac with the sixth pick. And at No. 7, Minnesota takes Lauri Markkanen

8:10 p.m: Phoenix selects Josh Jackson, of Kansas, at No. 4. And then Sacramento picks Kentucky star freshman De'Aaron Fox.

7:57 p.m: Boston takes Duke's Jayson Tatum at No. 3.

7:55 p.m: As expected, Philadelphia selected Markelle Fultz, of the University of Washington, with the first pick. The Los Angeles Lakers picked hometown hero Lonzo Ball at No. 2.

7:15 p.m: First pick won't be made until about 7:30 p.m. Many expect Philadelphia to select Markelle Fultz.of the University of Washington.

ORIGINAL STORY: Do you remember June 12? When the Golden State Warriors won their second championship in three seasons?

With all the pre-draft wheeling-and-dealing by aspiring NBA contenders since, that night seems a lifetime ago.

But here we are, on the eve of the NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in New York, and, as usual, several players from area schools are on the brink of becoming overnight millionaires:

+ De'Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky -- It's a guard-rich draft, because it's a guard-rich league. Fox leads the latest one-and-done class at UK, and while some think he might go second to the Los Angeles Lakers -- joining former Wildcat Julius Randle -- Lonzo Ball is probably making more sense here. No worries, west coasters, Phoenix (4th) or Sacramento (5th) will snap him up quickly.

+ Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky -- Had the NBA Draft taken place on Dec. 18, Monk might have gone No. 1. The day before, he looked NBA starting-five ready with a 47-point masterpiece in a nationally televised win over eventual champ North Carolina. His stock has slipped slightly, but not too terribly. He's still a top-10 selection, and several mocks have him landing with the New York Knicks at No. 8.

+ Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville -- Mitchell is probably the third-best 2-guard in the draft, but one of the best athletes overall. His versatility is off the charts, and he plays longer than any 6-foot-3 guard you'll ever see. If he can continue to grow his three-point shooting ability, he can have a productive NBA career. Expect Detroit to take him at 12.

+ OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana -- The red flag is up on Anunoby, whose January knee injury ended his IU career. It was severe enough that it will keep him benched for the start of the season, but all it takes is one team to fall in love with his athleticism and the fact that his wingspan, like UofL's Mitchell, is seven or eight inches longer than his height. The injury will cost him at least a half-dozen spots, so look for Chicago to take him at 16, or two spots later to an Indiana team that could be without Paul George soon.

+ Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky -- We're not fans of the word "physicality," but basketball people love it, so let's just say Adebayo's strength and physicality will translate to the NBA. He's 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds, so his explosiveness will get him by as he works on a true skillset early in what could be a more-than-serviceable pro career. He's a first-rounder, but probably very late.

+ Thomas Bryant, C, Indiana -- Bryant will never score a whole bunch of points, nor is he a project who needs time to grow. He came back to IU to work on his game and his sophomore season wasn't a great one last year. But as the NBA game evolves in favor of smaller, quicker players, there are few true bangers, but Bryant and his high-motor style will earn him a nice living doing just that.

UK players Isaiah Briscoe and Isaac Humphries, IU's James Blackmon Jr. and Louisville's Jaylen Johnson also are draft-eligible, but are not expected to be picked among the draft's two rounds.

