Local rapper teams up with AMPED for free music education courses

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- Local hip-hop artist Jecorey "1200" Arthur, and AMPED, the Academy of Music Production Education and Development, are teaming up to provide free music education for students over the summer.

The "1200 Tour" launched Thursday at the Shawnee Boys and Girls Club. Music-focused workshops will be held over the summer at each Boys and Girls Club location.

"We'll come give a concert, then also teach classes that range from rapping, singing, songwriting, instrumental production, and also performing," Arthur said.

Teaching is familiar territory for Arthur; he's also the music teacher at Hite Elementary.

The "1200 Tour" will come to an end on August 19 at Louisville Central Park. The students, along with Arthur and the University of Louisville Community Music Program, will headline the Old Louisville LIVE Series. A select group of students will be chosen to open the show with a talent showcase.

