Radcliff police investigate 16-year-old’s drowning

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Radcliff police are investigating the drowning of a boy in a small pond.

Neighbors called police around 6 p.m. Thursday for a possible drowning in the area of Blackjack Road and Centennial Avenue, just outside of city limits.

Radcliff Police Chief Jeffrey Cross told WAVE 3 News there were several children swimming in a pond when one of them began to struggle. The pond is around 10 feet deep.

Neighbors said two children tried to help but weren’t able to, and that’s when they heard cries for help.

"We heard screaming, ‘Help! Help! Help!'" Amy Strain, whose family owns the pond, said. "Then my husband took off running and he jumped in the water to try to save him, and he said the water was too ... He couldn't see underneath the water and he couldn't save him."

Strain said the boy was 16 years old.

The victim has not been publicly identified, and it's unclear if he lived in the area.

