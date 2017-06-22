Radcliff Police investigating drowning in local pond

The victim of the drowning has not been publicly identified. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Radcliff Police are investigating the drowning of a teenage male in a local pond.

The call came in around 6:00 p.m. Thursday of a possible drowning in the area of Blackjack Road and Centennial Avenue, just outside of city limits.

Radcliff Police Chief Jeffrey Cross told WAVE 3 News that there were four boys swimming in a local pond, when one of them began to struggle. The pond is around 10 feet deep.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The other boys tried to help, but they were not successful.

The victim has not been publicly identified, and it is currently unclear if he lived in the area or not.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.