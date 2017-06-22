Chane Behanan's 2012 Final Four ring hits auction block for second time

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the University of Louisville battles an NCAA judgment that might require the school to forfeit some of its recent glory, at least one piece of memorabilia has hit the auction block.

Again.

A 2012 Final Four ring that once belonged to then-freshman Chane Behanan went for more than $3,300 Thursday on a site called GreyFlannelAuctions.com.

If the Arizona-based auction site rings a bell, it's because it's the same site that tried to auction the same ring in 2013. Behanan's mother called the site back then to say the ring had been stolen, and Grey Flannel took the auction down and returned the ring to her.

The ring features Behanan's name and jersey number, as well as the team's record that year, the Big East and Final Four logos.

It went up at a $250 minimum Thursday and 18 bids later, it closed at $3,307.

