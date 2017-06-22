LMPD responding to deadly shooting in the Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is currently investigating a deadly shooting in the Parkland neighborhood.

The call came in around 9:11 p.m. Thursday of a male shot in the alley on 26th and Howard Street.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

This case is being handled by the 2nd Division.

No other information was immediately available.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.