Local Investors Show Interest in NBA Team in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) If the NBA expands, we want to be ready. That's the sentiments of a group of investors trying to bring professional basketball back to the city of Louisville. "NBA in their recent labor agreement, they mentioned expansion over 50 times. So, it might not be tomorrow, it might not be the next day, but some day the NBA is going to expand and we want Louisville to be ready," said George Timmering of NBA2Lou.com.

On the night of the NBA Draft, NBA2Lou.com officially launched its website aimed at being the home of all things related to the prospect of the city of Louisville possibly landing an NBA franchise. Organizers feel by establishing a website, it gives fans a home to find out information, and also shows the NBA that the city is serious about its hoop dream. Seattle seems to be a frontrunner for an expansion team, and the NBA2Lou organizers decided to follow their lead and create a website. "Sonics Rising is the group in Seattle that has been actively supporting, promoting a team there. So NBA2Lou will be our effort to keep the word out, and let the NBA know all the reasons why Louisville would be a great place for an NBA team," said Timmering. "Seattle has done it. That website is now connected to SB Nation. We hopefully will be in a position now to do that, because it will be professionally done instead of just done by volunteers. It shows that you know what you're doing," said longtime NBA proponent, J. Bruce Miller.



With Seattle being the front runner, the NBA2Lou crowd is actually rooting for a team to return to that city, because in the past, the NBA has usually added two teams whenever it has expanded. If a team is awarded to Seattle, the Louisville contingent feels that the River City would be in line to land that second franchise, because they believe the NBA wants to keep an even number of teams. "I think the overall goal for the NBA is to be at 32 teams," said Phil Baker with NBA2Lou.

As far the NBA itself goes, while expansion has been mentioned, no plans have been announced yet. Also, Seattle has still yet to make a decision to build a new arena, or renovate Key Arena where the Supersonics played before moving to Oklahoma City. Regardless, the NBA2Lou contingent wants to be ready whenever they get another chance to make their pitch to the league.

