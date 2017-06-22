Police: Video shows only Lyles entering home before shooting

SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police say surveillance video from the hallway outside Charleena Lyles' apartment shows that no one other than her entered in the 24 hours before Sunday's shooting that left the pregnant mother dead.
The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/atTsw6 ) police released the surveillance video Thursday along with audio of Lyles' 911 call asking for an officer to respond to her apartment for a break-in.
The mother of four said in the 911 call that she had gone out and come home to find someone had broken in.
But Sgt. Sean Whitcomb said a review of surveillance video shows only Lyles left and entered the apartment before Officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson arrived.
Police say officers fatally shot Lyles after she confronted them with two knives.
Lyles' family attorney James Bible criticized the release of the video and questioned the department's motives.
___
A previous version of this story incorrectly said no one had left or entered the apartment in the hours before the shooting.
___
Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>
U.S. officials are underscoring the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, outlining efforts to hack into election systems in 21 statesMore >>
U.S. officials are underscoring the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, outlining efforts to hack into election systems in 21 statesMore >>
The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquittedMore >>
The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquittedMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>
Montana Republican Greg Gianforte is set to be sworn in as the newest member of Congress _ a month after he body slammed a reporter who asked him a question about the GOP health care billMore >>
Montana Republican Greg Gianforte is set to be sworn in as the newest member of Congress _ a month after he body slammed a reporter who asked him a question about the GOP health care billMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm electionsMore >>
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm electionsMore >>
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm electionsMore >>
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm electionsMore >>
A coroner says she hasn't reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after his return to Ohio from North Korean captivityMore >>
A coroner says she hasn't reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after his return to Ohio from North Korean captivityMore >>