Police: Video shows only Lyles entering home before shooting

SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police say surveillance video from the hallway outside Charleena Lyles' apartment shows that no one other than her entered in the 24 hours before Sunday's shooting that left the pregnant mother dead.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/atTsw6 ) police released the surveillance video Thursday along with audio of Lyles' 911 call asking for an officer to respond to her apartment for a break-in.

The mother of four said in the 911 call that she had gone out and come home to find someone had broken in.

But Sgt. Sean Whitcomb said a review of surveillance video shows only Lyles left and entered the apartment before Officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson arrived.

Police say officers fatally shot Lyles after she confronted them with two knives.

Lyles' family attorney James Bible criticized the release of the video and questioned the department's motives.

A previous version of this story incorrectly said no one had left or entered the apartment in the hours before the shooting.

