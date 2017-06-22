Annual Kindergarten Countdown kicks off

The Countdown provides a number of free programs and events for local families preparing their kids for school. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The annual Kindergarten Countdown kicked off at Western Library on Thursday.

Countdown is a partnership between several Louisville organizations, including Jefferson County Public Schools, Metro Government, United Way, the Louisville Free Public Library and the PNC Foundation.

The goal is kindergarten readiness, by providing a multitude of free summer programs and events to help families prepare for the first day of school.

"When children and families understand the social and behavioral and academic expectations for kindergarten, they are more likely to experience a smooth transition," Rina Gratz, Director of Early Childhood Programs for JCPS, said. "The children are more ready to learn and be successful in school."

JCPS students return to class on August 16.

