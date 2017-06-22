ID of shot LMPD officer released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The identity of the LMPD officer who was shot during a confrontation with a suspect late Wednesday night is now known.

Officer Brad Shouse was shot in the foot while he and two other officers chased the suspect after they had responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 3200 block of Golden Turtle Circle.

Shouse was rushed to University Hospital, where it was determined his injuries were not life-threatening.

Shouse has been with LMPD for about three years.

The suspect involved in the pursuit kept officers at bay overnight but was finally taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

