Officer rescues child who darted into traffic

Tongren City, China (CCTV/CNN) - A toddler in China was able to avoid a potential tragedy after being rescued by traffic police. It happened in southwest China.

Surveillance footage shows a motorcycle suddenly stop in the middle of the road before the toddler jumps off and starts running toward the opposite side the road.

A traffic cop quickly jumped into action and rescued the little boy.

