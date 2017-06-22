TCU ends Cards' season, 4-3

OMAHA, NE (WAVE) - A big second inning by TCU was enough to end UofL's baseball season.

The Horned Frogs went up 4-0, then held off the Cards who chipped away but just fell short, 4-3.

A controversial play highlighted TCU's four-run second inning, but the Cards fought back with single runs in each of the next three innings.

Dick Howser Trophy winner Brendan McKay drilled a solo homer, his 18th of the year, to right field to bring the Cards to within two runs. Logan Taylor picked a good time to hit his first homer, another solo shot in the fifth, but that would be all the offense UofL could muster.

TCU wins, 4-3, and will advance to meet Florida. The Cards finish their season at 53-12.

