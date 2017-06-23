Jurors set to return for 5th day in police shooting retrial

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool). Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, listens to Assistant Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid present closing arguments at his retrial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincin...

By DAN SEWELLAssociated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Deliberations in the second trial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer who shot an unarmed black motorist have gone on longer than in his first trial.

Jurors in Ray Tensing's murder retrial will get back at it Friday, their fifth day. They've deliberated nearly 26 hours, compared to 25 hours over four days before a November mistrial was declared.

The Hamilton County court administrator says the jury asked a question Thursday, and the judge sent an answer after meeting with attorneys. The question wasn't made public.

The 27-year-old Tensing also is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting of 43-year-old Sam DuBose. Tensing says he feared for his life when DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop over a missing front license plate.

