Chinese parents alarmed by miniature crossbow craze

BEIJING (AP) - Powerful mini-crossbows that shoot toothpicks and needles are the new must-have toy for schoolkids across China - and a nightmare for concerned parents and school officials.
Chinese media report that several cities have already banned sales of the palm-sized contraptions, which sell for about $1 and are powerful enough to puncture soda cans, apples and cardboard, depending on the projectile.
The fad appears to have sprung out of the southwest city of Chengdu but quickly spread to China's east coast and even across the border to Hong Kong.
Reports say parents across China have raised concerns with schools, with many calling for a nationwide ban.
Taobao and JD.com, China's two most popular e-commerce sites, have blocked sales, with searches for "crossbow" or "toothpick crossbow" returning empty.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>
U.S. officials are underscoring the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, outlining efforts to hack into election systems in 21 statesMore >>
U.S. officials are underscoring the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, outlining efforts to hack into election systems in 21 statesMore >>
The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquittedMore >>
The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquittedMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>
Montana Republican Greg Gianforte is set to be sworn in as the newest member of Congress _ a month after he body slammed a reporter who asked him a question about the GOP health care billMore >>
Montana Republican Greg Gianforte is set to be sworn in as the newest member of Congress _ a month after he body slammed a reporter who asked him a question about the GOP health care billMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm electionsMore >>
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm electionsMore >>
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm electionsMore >>
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm electionsMore >>
A coroner says she hasn't reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after his return to Ohio from North Korean captivityMore >>
A coroner says she hasn't reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after his return to Ohio from North Korean captivityMore >>