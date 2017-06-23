Police: Dog that mauled 2 kids in car seats to be euthanized

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - Police say a pit bull that mauled two young children in Pennsylvania as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats is being euthanized next week.

Police say a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl suffered puncture wounds to their faces after the dog broke through a fence in Lancaster and attacked them Monday.

The children's mother was able to pull the dog away from the van with the help of several other people.

Lancaster Police Lt. Bill Hickey says the girl was released from the hospital Thursday. The boy is still hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Hickey says the dog's owner is voluntarily euthanizing the animal June 30. The dog is currently under quarantine.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.