June 22, 2017

A Recipe to End Hunger Summer Food Drive

Dawne Gee is asking for your help Feeding hungry children in WAVE Country. School is out and that means the children who eat breakfast and lunch at school will not have that available to them. So, Dawne has teamed up with Dare to Care for A Recipe to End Hunger Summer Food Drive...this is a Virtual Food Drive and it runs today through June 26. Just go to wave3.com and click on Community and start a team or raise funds by yourself. You can also donate boxes of dry cereal at all 37 Kroger locations. Parents with children can text the word FOOD to 877877 to find the nearest feeding site to their family. More sites are added daily.

The Masonic Home

The Masonic Home, established in 1867, was first home to children and widows of soldiers who were Masons and who died during the Civil War. The original site of the home was in what is now duPont Manual High School and later moved to Frankfort Ave. in the late 20's. This weekend they are holding the “Old Home Kids” Alumni Reunion. The alumni will view a special version of the “Little City Beautiful” Documentary and spend time at their old home at their Louisville Campus. For more information on the 150th anniversary visit mhky150.com and tune into KET for the "Little City Beautiful" Documentary.

Masonic Homes of Kentucky

3701 Frankfort Ave.

(502) 897-4907

MasonicHomesKY.com

mhky150.com

"Little City Beautiful" Documentary now on KET

"The Stephen Foster Story"

Celebrating Kentucky's 225th year

J. Dan Talbott Amphitheater, My Old Kentucky Home State Park

Kentucky Night, Saturday, June 24th

8pm

Discounted rate to all Kentucky residents

Tickets start at $12 for adults and $6 for children

800-626-1563

stephenfoster.com

"The Stephen Foster Story"

Runs now-August 12

"Beauty and the Beast"

Runs July 6-August 5

Live at the Park Concert Series

Complete schedule at StephenFoster.com

To purchase tickets, call 800-626-1563 or 502-348-5971, or visit www.stephenfoster.com. Present a valid Kentucky I.D. to pick up tickets.

