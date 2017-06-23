Kind act spreads to 167 drivers at Indiana McDonald's

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) - A customer's act of kindness at a southern Indiana McDonald's sparked a chain reaction of niceness in its drive-thru line.
Hunter Hostetler is a cashier at a McDonald's in Scottsburg, about 50 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky. He says an older woman waiting in the restaurant's drive-thru Sunday decided to pay for the big order of a man with four children in a van behind her.
Hostetler says she asked him to tell the man "Happy Father's Day," then drove away.
The kind gesture prompted the man to pay for two cars behind him, and that generosity eventually spread to 167 cars by closing time.
Abby Smith was in one of those cars. She tells WDRB-TV (http://bit.ly/2sVVh8v ) it's wonderful knowing that there's still "a lot of great people out there."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.More >>
Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
U.S. Capitol Police are arresting dozens of people who are protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans' health care billMore >>
U.S. Capitol Police are arresting dozens of people who are protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans' health care billMore >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>
U.S. officials are underscoring the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, outlining efforts to hack into election systems in 21 statesMore >>
U.S. officials are underscoring the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, outlining efforts to hack into election systems in 21 statesMore >>
The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquittedMore >>
The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquittedMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>
Montana Republican Greg Gianforte is set to be sworn in as the newest member of Congress _ a month after he body slammed a reporter who asked him a question about the GOP health care billMore >>
Montana Republican Greg Gianforte is set to be sworn in as the newest member of Congress _ a month after he body slammed a reporter who asked him a question about the GOP health care billMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>