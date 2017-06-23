TX college student hilariously replaces family pictures with chihuahua

A Texas college student has hilariously recreated her family pictures and replaced them with pictures of her chihuahua.

21-year-old Marissa Hooper, from Waxahachie, attends Sam Houston State University.

In a tweet from June 17, she said she had slowly been recreating the pictures with Dixie, her chihuahua, and replacing them around the house to see if her mom would notice.

When she finally did, she wasn't amused.

In the end, her mom had the last laugh, telling her Dixie's graduation picture came out better than hers.

In the end, her mom had the last laugh, telling her Dixie's graduation picture came out better than hers.

I've been recreating family pictures with my dog and slowly replacing them around the house to see if my mom would notice. She wasn't amused

Since her tweet went viral, Marissa added to her twitter bio saying Dixie merchandise will be coming out soon.

We don't know about you, but we can't wait to get our hands on some hilarious Dixie T-shirts!

