June 23, 2017

A Recipe to End Hunger Summer Food Drive

Dawne Gee is asking for your help Feeding hungry children in WAVE Country. School is out and that means the children who eat breakfast and lunch at school will not have that available to them. So, Dawne has teamed up with Dare to Care for A Recipe to End Hunger Summer Food Drive...this is a Virtual Food Drive and it runs today through June 26. Just go to wave3.com and click on Community and start a team or raise funds by yourself. You can also donate boxes of dry cereal at all 37 Kroger locations. Parents with children can text the word FOOD to 877877 to find the nearest feeding site to their family. More sites are added daily.

Kentucky State University

John Sedlacek, Ph.D., with Kentucky State University, Associate Professor, College of Agriculture, Food Science & Sustainable Systems discussed the new Agriculture Business degree. For more information visit KYSU.edu/cafsss.

