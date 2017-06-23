Elizabethtown police arrest man suspected in Campbellsville shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Elizabethtown Police have apprehended a Campbellsville shooting suspect.

EPD arrested Cimorone Porter, 26, Thursday afternoon.

Campbellsville Police believed Porter was staying with his girlfriend in Elizabethtown, EPD said. An EPD officer was surveilling the girlfriend's apartment complex when Porter was seen driving away from the complex. After waiting for backup, Elizabethtown police pulled over Porter and arrested him.

According to the Central Kentucky News-Journal, a warrant was issued for Porter's arrest in relation to a shooting that happened on Lowell Avenue in Campbellsville on May 28.

Porter has been charged with assault.

