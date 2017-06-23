The Latest: Doctors: Officer stabbed at airport recovering

(Shannon Millard /The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP). Reverend Doctor Deborah Conrad, Senior Minister of Woodside Church speaks at the Flint Islamic Center's interfaith prayer service on Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Flint, Mich., for Lt. Jeff Neville, ...

(Shannon Millard /The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP). Reverend Doctor Deborah Conrad, Senior Minister of Woodside Church, hugs a woman after the interfaith prayer service on Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Flint, Mich., for Lt. Jeff Neville, who was stabb...

(Shannon Millard /The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP). Rachael Hannah hugs her daughter Raylee Hannah, 5, as she looks up to Einas Shalabi at the Flint Islamic Center's interfaith prayer service on Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Flint, Mich., at for Lt. J...

(Shannon Millard /The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP). A Muslim woman stands in the back of the crowd holding American flags at the Flint Islamic Center's interfaith prayer service on Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Flint, Mich., for Lt. Jeff Neville, who...

(Shannon Millard /The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP). Rachael Hannah hugs Einas Shalabi after the Flint Islamic Center's interfaith prayer service on Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Flint, Mich., for Lt. Jeff Neville, who was stabbed at Bishop Airport We...

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the investigation into a stabbing of a police officer at the airport in Flint, Michigan (all times local):

___

10:45 a.m.

Doctors say the Flint, Michigan, airport officer stabbed in the neck during what federal authorities are investigating as a terrorist act is recovering well from the life-threatening attack.

Hurley Medical Center doctors said Friday that Bishop International Airport police Lt. Jeff Neville could be released from the hospital within a couple days. Dr. Donald Scholten says Neville suffered a 12-inch slash that caused significant bleeding but spared major arteries and a nerve by "millimeters."

Scholten says first responders' efforts were "absolutely life-saving."

Neville was stabbed Wednesday at the airport in Flint, about 50 miles (80.46 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Forty-nine-year-old Amor Ftouhi, a Canadian from Tunisia, is charged in the attack.

David Gelios, head of the FBI in Detroit, said Ftouhi unsuccessfully tried to buy a gun once he arrived in the U.S., but instead managed to buy a knife.

___

1 a.m.

Hospital officials in Flint, Michigan, are expected to discuss the medical condition of an airport officer stabbed during what federal officials are investigating as an act of terrorism.

Reporters will be briefed on police Lt. Jeff Neville by members of Hurley Medical Center's Level 1 Trauma Team Friday morning at the hospital.

Neville was stabbed in the neck Wednesday at Bishop International Airport in Flint, about 50 miles (80.46 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Amor Ftouhi is charged in the attack. The 49-year-old Ftouhi is a Canadian from Tunisia.

Investigators are working to learn more about Ftouhi, whom they describe as a lone-wolf attacker.

David Gelios, head of the FBI in Detroit, said Ftouhi unsuccessfully tried to buy a gun once he arrived in the U.S., but instead managed to buy a knife.

