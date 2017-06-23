Man in custody charged with 2nd robbery near UofL campus

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New charges have been filed against the man arrested for a robbery and sexual assault near the University of Louisville's Belknap Campus.

>> MUGSHOTS: June 2017 Roundup

Darryl Wayne Collier, 48, of Louisville, has now been charged with another count of robbery.

Louisville Metro police say Collier was the person who grabbed a woman from behind on June 15, grabbing her by the arm pulling her arm from her jacket.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Suspect charged in 1 of 2 sexual assaults and robberies near UofL

Collier took the woman's cell phone and ID card. He threatened to kill her if she called police.

A $75,000 bond was set for Collier, who remains in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man suspected in Campbellsville shooting arrested

+ Police: Man stole, sold smartphone of comatose woman

+ Suspect in shooting of LMPD officer in foot arrested

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.