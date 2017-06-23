3 Louisvillians killed when car slams into semi driven by Elizabethtown man in northern OH

The semi was driven by an Elizabethtown man. (Source: WTOL)

SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH (WAVE) - Three people from Louisville were killed Friday morning in Ohio when the car they were in crashed with a semi driven by an Elizabethtown man.

A New Albany woman was injured in the crash, which happened at 7:45 a.m. in Madison Township, Ohio, located in the northern part of the state near Toledo.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver of the car tried to pass traffic on US 6 and was hit head-on by the semi-tractor and trailer.

The semi driver, Christopher M. Marietta, 39, of Elizabethtown, tried to avoid the collision but was unable to, police said. He was uninjured in the crash.

The 21-year-old man who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene along with a 19-year-old woman in the front passenger seat and a 25-year-old man in the back seat. All of them were from Louisville, according to police. A 21-year-old New Albany woman was taken to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The victims' names have not been released. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is working with the Louisville Metro Police Department and New Albany Police to notify the victims' family members.

Investigators cited speed as the main cause of the crash.

