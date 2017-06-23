Rats! DC working to fight rodent problem as complaints rise

WASHINGTON (AP) - The nation's capital is taking a modern approach to dealing with an old problem: rats.

News media outlets report that the number of requests for rodent abatement increased from 2,300 in 2015 to more than 3,500 last year. That's an increase of 65 percent.

In an effort to manage the rat population, the District will be offering grants of up to $13,500 to some businesses for rodent-proof trash compactors.

The city also is putting 25 solar trash cans and 400 smart litter bins in so-called "rat hotspots." Smart litter bins come with sensors that monitor the amount of waste in the bin, among other things.

Mayor Muriel Bowser says the city is taking a "comprehensive and 21st-century approach to an old problem."

