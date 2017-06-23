2nd arrest made in Nightingale Rd. shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The second man wanted for a shooting during which the victim was shot multiple times is now in custody.

Ryan Michael Horner, 37, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault.

According to Louisville Metro police, Horner and Shane Ashley Lowell were at an apartment in the 1400 block of Nightingale Road on June 5 Lowell shot the victim as many as 10 times. An arrest warrant says Horner pulled the man out of his apartment after the shooting and left him at the top of the stairs.

In addition to the assault charge, Horner is being held on a bench warrant issued in a 2016 case involving possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

