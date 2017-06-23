Appeals court refuses to block Texas track coach's lawsuit

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Texas Supreme Court on Friday refused to block a sex and race discrimination lawsuit filed against the University of Texas by former women's track coach Bev Kearney, who was forced out after the school learned of a romantic relationship with one of her athletes a decade earlier.
Kearney's lawsuit claims that as a black woman, she was held to a tougher standard than a white male coach or other school officials who she alleges were in relationships with subordinates. Shortly after Kearney resigned under pressure, Texas revealed that former football assistant Major Applewhite was reprimanded, but not fired, for a relationship with a female student trainer on a 2009 bowl trip.
Applewhite is now the head coach at Houston.
Kearney's lawyers say they will press forward with their lawsuit and will seek testimony from several current and former Texas officials, including former football coach Mack Brown, former men's athletic director DeLoss Dodds, former school President Bill Powers and current women's athletic director Chris Plonsky.
"This means Ms. Kearney's case will be coming back to life," said Kearney's attorney, Jody Mask. "Absolutely, we will be seeking those depositions as soon as we are allowed."
Two lower courts had allowed Kearney's case to proceed before the school appealed to the state Supreme Court, which did not issue an opinion with its decision to reject the school's request. Texas can ask the state Supreme Court to reconsider its decision, although such motions are rarely granted.
Mask said Kearney is willing to meet with university officials to consider a settlement. Texas has already paid private attorneys more than $400,000 to defend the lawsuit, according to financial records obtained by The Associated Press.
University officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but have said in the past that Kearney "crossed the line" of behavior for a coach and that the school acted appropriately in forcing her out.
All evidence gathering and witness interviews have been on hold since the university pushed the case into the appeals courts in late 2014. That move came shortly after Kearney's lawyers first informed Texas they would seek depositions from several former and current school officials.
Applewhite is the only person deposed so far. His interview and documents previously released to Kearney's lawyers were sealed by a court order, requested by the university on the grounds that it was needed to protect private student information. Mask said he will also ask the trial court to lift the protective order.
"There are a host of documents we believe the public, media and taxpayers should have access to," Mask said.
Kearney was one of the most successful women's track coaches in the country and was being considered for a significant raise in 2012 until the 2002 relationship with one of her runners was reported to school officials. She resigned in January 2013 under threat of being fired. She now lives in California.
Current track coach Mario Sategna took a personal leave last year and was later placed on administrative leave as the school conducted an ethics and conduct investigation. Sategna was allowed to return to work in January after the school said its concerns had been addressed. The state attorney general's office has ruled school officials can keep the results of that investigation secret.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this monthMore >>
Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this monthMore >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a presidentMore >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a presidentMore >>
President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.More >>
Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
U.S. Capitol Police are arresting dozens of people who are protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans' health care billMore >>
U.S. Capitol Police are arresting dozens of people who are protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans' health care billMore >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>
U.S. officials are underscoring the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, outlining efforts to hack into election systems in 21 statesMore >>
U.S. officials are underscoring the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, outlining efforts to hack into election systems in 21 statesMore >>
The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquittedMore >>
The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquittedMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>