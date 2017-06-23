Blackhawks get Saad back in trade with Blue Jackets

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Blackhawks have re-acquired forward Brandon Saad in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets, parting with top young forward Artemi Panarin to complete the blockbuster deal.
The 24-year-old Saad spent his first four seasons with Chicago, helping the Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups. Concerned about their ability to re-sign Saad when he became a restricted free agent in 2015, the Blackhawks traded the rugged winger to the Blue Jackets.
He had 24 goals and 29 assists in 82 games for Columbus last season.
The Blackhawks also received goaltender Anton Forsberg and a 2018 fifth-round draft pick in Friday's trade in exchange for forwards Panarin and Tyler Motte and Chicago's sixth-round selection on Saturday.
The loss of Panarin is a big blow for Chicago. He teamed with Patrick Kane and Artem Anisimov to form one of the NHL's most potent lines the past couple seasons.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this monthMore >>
Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this monthMore >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a presidentMore >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a presidentMore >>
President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.More >>
Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
U.S. Capitol Police are arresting dozens of people who are protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans' health care billMore >>
U.S. Capitol Police are arresting dozens of people who are protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans' health care billMore >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>
U.S. officials are underscoring the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, outlining efforts to hack into election systems in 21 statesMore >>
U.S. officials are underscoring the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, outlining efforts to hack into election systems in 21 statesMore >>
The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquittedMore >>
The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquittedMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>