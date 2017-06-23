Court says verdict in Iowa lottery rigging case was flawed

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File). FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, former Multi-State Lottery Association security director Eddie Tipton leaves the Polk County Courthouse in Des Moines, Iowa, after his sentencing in a jackpot-fixing scandal....

By RYAN J. FOLEYAssociated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday overturned the conviction of a lottery employee implicated in a nationwide fixing scandal, saying his trial over a rigged $16.5 million Iowa jackpot was tainted by a dawdling investigation.

The ruling is a symbolic victory for former Multi-State Lottery Association security director Eddie Tipton, whose lawyers argued that Iowa's long-running inquiry into the 2010 jackpot let the statute of limitations expire. But it might have little practical impact.

Prosecutors this month agreed to vacate the conviction under a plea agreement, regardless of how the court would rule. The deal requires Tipton to plead guilty to ongoing criminal conduct for his efforts to rig several other jackpots in Colorado, Oklahoma, Kansas and Wisconsin. Prosecutors are expected to seek a 25-year prison term for Tipton, who could enter his guilty plea in Iowa next week. Under the deal, the 56-year-old pleaded guilty in Wisconsin earlier this month to rigging a $2 million 2007 jackpot.

Tipton's attorney and a prosecutor didn't immediately reply to messages seeking comment.

Investigators say Tipton installed code on Random Number Generators used by state lotteries that allowed him to predict the winning numbers on three days of the year. They say he worked with his younger brother Tommy Tipton, Texas businessman Robert Rhodes and other associates to purchase and claim winning tickets from 2005 to 2011.

Friday's ruling was limited to the first and biggest jackpot linked to Tipton, a $16.5 million Hot Lotto prize drawn in December 2010. Lawyers representing a Belize-based trust came forward a year later with the winning ticket hours before the deadline, but they wouldn't say who bought the ticket. The Iowa Lottery refused to pay and requested a criminal investigation.

After the case eventually hit a dead-end, investigators in 2014 released surveillance video of a hooded man purchasing the winning ticket at a Des Moines gas station in 2010. Colleagues told investigators they believed the man was Tipton, who was charged and fired from his job at the Urbandale-based association.

Jurors convicted Tipton in 2015 of fraudulently trying to redeem the ticket and tampering with lottery equipment. The court ruled Friday that the three-year statute of limitations had expired on the tampering charge, tossing it out. The court said the guilty verdict on the redeeming charge was tainted because the statute of limitations had expired on two of three legal theories that were presented to jurors. The court ordered a retrial on that count, but it's not expected to happen due to the plea deal.

Prosecutors theorized at trial that Tipton disabled security cameras in the drawing room and installed a self-deleting root kit that rigged the outcome. After the conviction, they learned that theory may have been wrong as they linked other jackpots to Tipton and his friends. An analysis of a Wisconsin computer uncovered the code, which allowed Tipton to predict winning numbers on May 27, November 23 and Dec. 29.

Justice Brent Appel faulted investigators Friday for taking too long to try to interview key witnesses in Canada and Texas, saying they didn't pursue the case "with due diligence" and weren't entitled to an extension on the statute of limitations.

"It took over three years for the trail to run cold when that point could have been reached by completing two simple tasks," he wrote.

