Police: Woman causes $6,000 in damage to the wrong vehicle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been charged after police said she damaged a car she mistakenly thought belonged to someone she met online.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Hannah Hardy, 28, on Thursday.

According to her arrest report, Hardy broke 4 windows and scratched her name into the driver's side door of a car she thought belonged to a man she met online.

Hardy went to the victim's residence multiple times looking for the man but he no longer lived at that address, police said.

The police report states the damage was valued at $6,000.

Police said Hardy also was previously arrested for breaking into another apartment in the building by kicking in the door.

Hardy has been charged with criminal mischief.

