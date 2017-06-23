2 on Thunderbirds jet in Ohio accident taken to hospital

Authorities say a military jet in practice for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident. (Source: WHIO/CNN)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A Thunderbirds Air Force jet went off a runway while preparing for an Ohio air show, and authorities say the jet's two occupants have been taken to a hospital.

The extent of any injuries wasn't immediately known.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office received a report around 12:30 p.m. Friday of a jet off the end of a runway and on its top at the Dayton International Airport. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dispatched crash and rescue crews.

The airport director says the occupants were conscious when taken to a hospital, but any information on their condition would come from the Thunderbirds.

A Thunderbirds statement said the F-16D Fighting Falcon was conducting a "single-ship familiarization" when it had the "mishap." The Thunderbirds say more information will be released when available.

