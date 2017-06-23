Accident reported involving military plane at Ohio air show

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.
Penelope Reed of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Dayton says a report was received at 12:31 p.m. Friday of a jet off the end of a runway and on its top. She says Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dispatched a crash team and heavy rescue crew.
No injuries were immediately reported as emergency responders were working to extricate the two occupants inside the aircraft. Reed says there was no immediate report of any injuries or fuel leaks.
Staff Sgt. Tabatha McCarthy with the Air Force Thunderbirds public relations office says There was a "mishap" while a plane was on the ground. She had no other information.
Dayton's annual air show begins Saturday.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this monthMore >>
Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this monthMore >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a presidentMore >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a presidentMore >>
President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.More >>
Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
U.S. Capitol Police are arresting dozens of people who are protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans' health care billMore >>
U.S. Capitol Police are arresting dozens of people who are protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans' health care billMore >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>
U.S. officials are underscoring the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, outlining efforts to hack into election systems in 21 statesMore >>
U.S. officials are underscoring the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, outlining efforts to hack into election systems in 21 statesMore >>
The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquittedMore >>
The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquittedMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>