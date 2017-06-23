Hartford, KY man arrested on rape charge

A Hartford, KY man is accused of rape.

According to Kentucky State Police, 32-year-old Alfredo Garcia Flores was arrested Friday morning on charges of rape and intimidating a participant in the legal process.

State police did not release any details about the case.

Flores is being held in the Ohio County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

