Baby drowned in tub while mother on Facebook, police say

(RNN) - A Texas woman messaged on Facebook for 18 minutes while her baby drowned in the bathtub, police said.

Cheyenne Summer Stuckey, 21, told the police she left her baby, 8-month-old Zayla Hernandez in the tub for a "couple of minutes." When she returned, the child was unresponsive and floating face-down in the water, the Houston Chronicle reported.

A crime report from the Parker County Sheriff's Office said the mother told officers she was first distracted by her 2-year-old son and then by Facebook when she left the bathroom with the baby in the tub.

Investigators said Stuckey was talking to a neighbor who accused her of stealing a package from the mail, and was discussing drug paraphernalia with another person.

The sheriff's office said she was on Facebook for 18 minutes before she realized she had forgotten about the baby girl. The child was pronounced dead at the Texas Azle Hospital, the Chronicle reported.

She was charged with injury to a child and put int the Parker County Jail. Her other children have been placed in foster care.

