Jennifer Lawrence to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville native, Jennifer Lawrence, will soon be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Walk of Fame Selection Committee announced Thursday that Lawrence and 33 others were chosen from among hundreds of nominations as honorees.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2018 are:

In the category of Motion Pictures: Jack Black, Kirsten Dunst, Jeff Goldblum, F. Gary Gray, Mark Hamill, Jennifer Lawrence, Gina Lollobrigida, Minnie Mouse, Nick Nolte and Zoe Saldana

In the category of Television: Anthony Anderson, Gillian Anderson, Lynda Carter, Simon Cowell, RuPaul Charles, Taraji P. Henson, Eric McCormack, Ryan Murphy, Niecy Nash, Mandy Patinkin, Shonda Rhimes, and posthumous Steve Irwin

In the category of Recording: Mary J. Blige, Sir Richard Branson, Petula Clark, Harry Connick, Jr., Ice T, Snoop Dogg, Carrie Underwood and “Weird Al” Yankovic

In the category of Radio: Steve Jones

In the category of Live Theatre/Live Performance: Charles Aznavour, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and posthumous Bernie Mac

"The Committee looked carefully at each nominee and we feel that we have selected an eclectic group of talent that will appeal to the tastes of many fans around the world," Vin Di Bona, television producer and Walk of Famer, said. "As a Walk of Famer myself, I know these honorees will remember the dedication of their stars with great memories and will be proud that they are part of Hollywood’s history now and forever."

Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies.

