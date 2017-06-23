Person injured, lanes reopened on I-24 in Lyon Co., KY after crash

Remnants from Tropical Storm Cindy blew through WAVE Country on Friday, bringing heavy downpours to some parts of the viewing area.More >>
Remnants from Tropical Storm Cindy blew through WAVE Country on Friday, bringing heavy downpours to some parts of the viewing area.More >>
It's not clear how many people were injured, or how seriously.More >>
It's not clear how many people were injured, or how seriously.More >>
An officer reported finding "two people down" inside the home there. One of those people has been confirmed dead and the other is now at University Hospital.More >>
An officer reported finding "two people down" inside the home there. One of those people has been confirmed dead and the other is now at University Hospital.More >>
WAVE 3 News has obtained a confidential four-page memo about the investigation of sexual harassment claims against Metro Councilman Dan Johnson.More >>
WAVE 3 News has obtained a confidential four-page memo about the investigation of sexual harassment claims against Metro Councilman Dan Johnson.More >>
For many kids, summers are spent on ATVs. It’s no secret the sport can be dangerous, and at times, deadly.More >>
For many kids, summers are spent on ATVs. It’s no secret the sport can be dangerous, and at times, deadly.More >>