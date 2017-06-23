Person injured, lanes reopened on I-24 in Lyon Co., KY after crash

At least one person was injured in Lyon County, Kentucky after a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 24, between the KY 293 Exit 45 Princeton-Eddyville Interchange and the I-24/I-69 Exit 42 Interchange.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, all lanes at the site have been reopened to traffic.

We have received no word yet on the cause of the crash or the extent of any injuries. We will have more information as it becomes available.

