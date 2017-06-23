LMDC director to take medical leave, interim director appointed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who heads the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections will be off the job for an unknown period of time to deal with medical issues.

In a memo that was sent to all LMDC employees, and released to WAVE 3 News by Louisville Metro Government, Bolton said it is well known that he has undergone multiple knee surgeries and had bi-lateral full knee replacements. While the procedures improved mobility, Bolton said they "have begun to deteriorate and have become increasingly challenging."

Bolton went on to say that he is following the guidance of medical professionals and is "taking leave to focus on these challenges" and will be "exploring additional and promising treatment options."

Bolton's medical leave comes three weeks after a no-confidence vote was returned by 87 percent of the members of Fraternal Order of Police Local 77, the union representing LMDC officers.

During Bolton's absence, Dwayne Clark, the LMDC Chief of Staff, will serve as interim director.

