Owensboro family traveled across Atlantic Ocean to participate in half marathon

An Owensboro family has traveled across the Atlantic Ocean to represent their city in Saturday's Czech Republic Half Marathon.

The Joska family is in Olomouc, Moravia as part of the Owensboro Sister Cities program. Owensboro and Olomouc became sister cities back in 1994. They've had an active relationship ever since.

Robin and Jammia Joska and their two kids will participate in the family-run of the marathon.

Robin Joska is on the board of the Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions.

