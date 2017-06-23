Louisvillians killed in northern Ohio crash identified

The semi was driven by an Elizabethtown man. (Source: WTOL)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three Louisvillians killed in a northern Ohio crash have been identified.

The crash occurred on US 6 in Madison Township, Ohio at 7:45 a.m. Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver of the car tried to pass traffic on US 6 and was hit head-on by the semi-tractor and trailer.

Matthew Bramel, 21, Shelby Johnson, 19, and Cody Nelson, 25, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Alexis Martin, 21, was taken to St. Vincent Hospital by Sandusky County EMS. Her condition is unknown.

The group was headed to Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, police said.

The semi driver has been identified as Christopher Marietta, 39, from Elizabethtown. Police said Marietta tried to take evasive action to avoid the crash. Marietta was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation but police cited speed as the main cause of the crash.

