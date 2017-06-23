KSP remember trooper Eric Chrisman on second anniversary of his death

It's not clear how many people were injured, or how seriously.More >>
It's not clear how many people were injured, or how seriously.More >>
Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirm right at 6 p.m. that it received a report of a shooting at 2404 West Jefferson Street.More >>
Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirm right at 6 p.m. that it received a report of a shooting at 2404 West Jefferson Street.More >>
WAVE 3 News has obtained a confidential four-page memo about the investigation of sexual harassment claims against Metro Councilman Dan Johnson.More >>
WAVE 3 News has obtained a confidential four-page memo about the investigation of sexual harassment claims against Metro Councilman Dan Johnson.More >>
For many kids, summers are spent on ATVs. It’s no secret the sport can be dangerous, and at times, deadly.More >>
For many kids, summers are spent on ATVs. It’s no secret the sport can be dangerous, and at times, deadly.More >>
Investigators cited speed as the main cause of the crash.More >>
Investigators cited speed as the main cause of the crash.More >>