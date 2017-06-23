KSP remember trooper Eric Chrisman on second anniversary of his death

Officers and family members gathered together to remember Trooper Eric Chrisman who died in the line of duty on June 23, 2015.

Chrisman was assigned to Troop 1 in Mayfield. He died in a crash while responding to a call for service.

A flagpole was put in place at the site of the crash and many flowers and other momentos have been placed at the flagpole over the past two years.

On the second anniversary of his death, troopers from KSP met with the Chrisman family to place a wreath in remembrance of Trooper Chrisman's life.

“We are overwhelmed that over 30 people would stand in the pouring rain to remember our son,” said Randy Chrisman, Eric’s father.

Senior Trooper Jody Cash wrote in a release, "Trooper Chrisman is remembered as a man of great faith which took action in his life of service above self. Though his time with KSP was short, Eric made a positive impact in the lives of his co-workers as well as the communities in which he served."

