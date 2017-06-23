Metro Council report recommends expelling Johnson

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News has obtained a confidential four-page memo about the investigation of sexual harassment claims against Metro Councilman Dan Johnson.

It includes a recommendation that the Democratic leadership publicly censure Johnson and expel him from the Majority Caucus. Councilwoman Jessica Green made the claims against Johnson.

Green offered a strong reaction upon learning the report wouldn't be released publicly until Johnson had 14 days to respond.

"I find that completely and utterly ridiculous," Green said.

"According to caucus rules, councilman Johnson has two weeks to reply with whatever action he might take," Metro Council Director of Communications Tony Hyatt said.

That recommendation comes after interviews were conducted into the June 7 incident when Green claims Johnson groped her during a photo shoot at Wyandotte Park, then laughed about it. In the report, a Metro Government employee reported seeing Johnson touch Green's rear end and described the incident as "awkward." That employee also remembers telling a co-worker of Johnson that "it didn't look like he did it intentionally."

Despite that, Democratic leaders found Johnson's response on social media that Green was "harassing him" was "unethical and brings embarrassment and public scorn to the caucus."

The caucus may consider other reported incidents of misconduct involving Johnson. For the past eight months, District 7 Councilwoman Angela Leet has been working on a sexual harassment policy with the help of the County Attorney after her aide reported an incident with Johnson.

"I was shocked to find out that in fact, there was nothing in our own Metro Council policies to deal with sexual harassment." Leet's aide reported that Johnson's pants fell down in front of her in a parking lot.

This week, Leet hired security for her aide after she received a cease-and-desist order from Johnson's attorney Tuesday. Leet said she believes Mayor Greg Fischer should state an opinion on the Johnson incident.

"This is an issue for the council and its 26 members, and they have procedures to deal with this," the mayor's office said.

WAVE 3 News' calls to Johnson's attorney were not returned.

