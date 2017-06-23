Double-homicide leaves LMPD urging community to help

One person was killed and a second person also was shot. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people were shot and killed in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood Friday evening.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed two black men were found dead inside an apartment complex just before 6 p.m. When officers arrived, they found them on the floor, with apparent gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to University Hospital, where he later died.

Mitchell asked the public for help in finding any suspects or information connected to the case.

"Anyone with information, call Louisville Metro Police at 574-LMPD," Mitchell said.

Will anyone dial that number? In a neighborhood that is no stranger to shootings, that remains unclear.

"It is a lot, that’s probably the tenor of the day unfortunately," said Mitchell, right around the time crews responded to another shooting in Hurstbourne Estates.

Several people came outside to watch detectives comb the crime scene, but told WAVE 3 News that they are too scared to have their faces on camera.

"Snitches get stitches, man," one neighbor said.

Mitchell added that police cannot continue to do this alone.

"It takes the entire community, the police department, all the residents," Mitchell said. "Everyone take ownership. If it’s hurting us this bad, then I know a solution is coming soon."

Mitchell expressed hope that with people being fed up, they should be fed up enough to finally say something.

"The simple fact is, if you’re upset about it, if you’re sick and tired of being sick and tired, then you will stand up and do the right thing," Mitchell said. "Give us the information on the individuals or individual that is connected to this crime and the others that are unsolved."

No arrests have been made in this case and the two victims have yet to be identified.

