UPDATE: Police confirm 2 dead after shooting in Russell

One person was killed and a second person also was shot. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officers have responded to a call about a deadly shooting, WAVE 3 News has learned.

Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed right at 6 p.m. that it received a report of a shooting at 2404 West Jefferson Street.

An officer reported finding "two people down" inside the home there. One of those people has been confirmed dead and the other is now at University Hospital.

Public Information Officer Dwight Mitchell has confirmed that two people have died - one at the scene and the other at University Hospital.

The victims' names were not immediately available.

Information about suspects or motives also remained unknown.

