1 dead following shooting in Hurstbourne neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was shot in the Hurstbourne neighborhood on Friday.

Police were called to the 8500 block of Cheltenham Circle just after 6 p.m. That's just off Shelbyville Road. (View a map here)

The victim, a 22-year-old white male, was found in the driveway of a home with a gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the shooting wasn't random violence and the woman who lives in the home is not the one who pulled the trigger. Police confirmed the suspect is a 59-year-old white male who has not yet been charged.

The Commonwealth Attorney's Office is being consulted on the case for recommedations on charges.

The victim's name was not released.

