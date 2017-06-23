VIDEO: Floodwaters take over baseball field in Elizabethtown - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

VIDEO: Floodwaters take over baseball field in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Remnants from Tropical Storm Cindy blew through WAVE Country on Friday, bringing heavy downpours to some parts of the viewing area.

An Elizabethtown resident posted a video on Facebook showing flood waters taking over a baseball field. Check out the video below:

