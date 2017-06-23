LA-area father arrested on suspicion of killing missing son

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The father of a Southern California 5-year-old who has been missing for two months was arrested Friday afternoon in Las Vegas on suspicion of his son's murder, authorities said.
A Los Angeles County sheriff's statement said Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35 was arrested in coordination with authorities in Las Vegas and was being held there on $10 million bail.
Sheriff's investigators presented evidence to LA County prosecutors, who deemed it sufficient to arrest Andressian, the statement said.
But the department would give no further details on what that evidence was, or what Andressian was doing in Nevada.
Nicole Nishida, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's department, declined to say what evidence led to Andressian's arrest. A news conference is scheduled for Monday.
A message left seeking comment from Andressian's attorney was not immediately returned.
Investigators have been searching for 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. since his father was found passed out in a large park in South Pasadena on April 22. Sheriff's officials say the father had taken prescription pills and was found in a car doused in gasoline.
The father was initially arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, but he was later released.
Authorities say the boy was last seen April 20 with his father, leaving Disneyland in Anaheim.
The Sheriff's Department has been mostly silent on the case since serving a search warrant at the home of Andressian Sr.'s mother nearly a month ago.
They have combed Arroyo Seco Park in South Pasadena where the father was found several times in the past few months, using dogs and drones to help in the search.
The boy's mother has publicly pleaded for his safe return.
"To my son, this message is for you my love: be brave, honey," Ana Estevez said through tears on May 18. "I am counting the days until I see you honey and I will never stop looking for you."
___
Associated Press Writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this story from Phoenix.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for itMore >>
Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for itMore >>
Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this monthMore >>
Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this monthMore >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a presidentMore >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a presidentMore >>
President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.More >>
Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
U.S. Capitol Police are arresting dozens of people who are protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans' health care billMore >>
U.S. Capitol Police are arresting dozens of people who are protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans' health care billMore >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>
U.S. officials are underscoring the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, outlining efforts to hack into election systems in 21 statesMore >>
U.S. officials are underscoring the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, outlining efforts to hack into election systems in 21 statesMore >>
The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquittedMore >>
The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquittedMore >>